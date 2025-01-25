Allow overriding reserved keyboard shortcuts
skreutzberger
I am on Mac and am used to use the keyboard shortcuts CMD+Y and CMD+X (I am on a German keyboard) to navigate between tabs left and right.
I created this shortcut on all my Mac desktop apps.
I wanted to set it up on Vivaldi, too but unfortunately I can not assign CMD+X because it seems to have been assigned to the Cut functionality. I changed that shortcut then to CMD+SHIFT+X in the macOS System Settings (keyboard settings for applications) and still I can not assign the now "free" CMD+X to navigation to right tab.
So it seems that somewhere inside Vivaldi seems to be a hard-coded no-go list for certain shortcuts.
I suggest to do it like any other macOS app and allow to override it, especially if it is made available on a system level.
thanks!
Here is a screenshot for my Vivaldi menubar in macOS showing the newly assigned keyboard shortcut for Edit>Cut:
and a screenshot with the error message on the still blocked shortcut:
(mod edit: clarify title of request)
Pesala Ambassador
@skreutzberger Not really a valid request. Some shortcuts are reserved, and so cannot be assigned to commands.
On Windows:
- Ctrl+X = Cut
- Ctrl+Y = Redo
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Vivaldi uses the shortcuts oft the OS and this can not be overridden.
If override would be allowed, man users would begt confused and complain that Ctrl+X and Ctrl+Y does not work as in other programs.