I am on Mac and am used to use the keyboard shortcuts CMD+Y and CMD+X (I am on a German keyboard) to navigate between tabs left and right.

I created this shortcut on all my Mac desktop apps.

I wanted to set it up on Vivaldi, too but unfortunately I can not assign CMD+X because it seems to have been assigned to the Cut functionality. I changed that shortcut then to CMD+SHIFT+X in the macOS System Settings (keyboard settings for applications) and still I can not assign the now "free" CMD+X to navigation to right tab.

So it seems that somewhere inside Vivaldi seems to be a hard-coded no-go list for certain shortcuts.

I suggest to do it like any other macOS app and allow to override it, especially if it is made available on a system level.

thanks!

Here is a screenshot for my Vivaldi menubar in macOS showing the newly assigned keyboard shortcut for Edit>Cut:

and a screenshot with the error message on the still blocked shortcut:



