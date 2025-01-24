Vivaldi Coexistence
-
ZombayDaSilva
I unintentionally installed the stable version of Vivaldi on top of the snapshot one. Now both of them work fine and with my settings if run individually. Is it a problem for them to coexist? And if it is, how can I delete one of them without losing my data?
Thank you!
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@ZombayDaSilva As the Snapshot has lower version number you can uninstall it.
Do not run Snapshot and Stable with the same browser profile, a next Snapshot will have a different higher core version and that can, as it is incompatible, break data of existing Stable profile.
You should never install a Stable over a Snapshot.
If you ned to test, you can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
-
ZombayDaSilva
@DoctorG Thank you. Uninstalled the snapshot as per your advice and everything is alright again.