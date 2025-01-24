@ZombayDaSilva As the Snapshot has lower version number you can uninstall it.

Do not run Snapshot and Stable with the same browser profile, a next Snapshot will have a different higher core version and that can, as it is incompatible, break data of existing Stable profile.

You should never install a Stable over a Snapshot.

If you ned to test, you can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.