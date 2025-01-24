When notes were introduced I found them a bit of a gimmick, but then I started using them and now I use notes quite a bit and find them a great feature no other browser can compare with.

A lot of my notes are templates for forum posts and I add markdown where needed.

When I need to use one it's as simple as pressing the Menu key while in an input field, to bring up the context menu, press N for notes, the first letter of the notes folder, and choose a note. All without touching the mouse