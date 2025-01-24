Solved Friday poll: Notes
Greetings!
Time for a new poll. This week it's about Notes.
Do you make notes in Vivaldi? If you do, do you usually add some formatting as well or just quickly jot stuff down?
Here are the results of the Notes poll:
- 34% make simple unformatted notes.
- 33% don't make any notes in Vivaldi.
- 23% create both formatted and unformatted notes.
- 10% try to give as many notes as possible a Markdown formatting.
Another very useful tool. This is one of the areas that Vivaldi could expand further with proper encyption along with feeds and calendar.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@iqaluit Your notes are stored fully encrypted on the Vivaldi servers. If you need local encryption, encrypt your hard drive.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
When notes were introduced I found them a bit of a gimmick, but then I started using them and now I use notes quite a bit and find them a great feature no other browser can compare with.
A lot of my notes are templates for forum posts and I add markdown where needed.
When I need to use one it's as simple as pressing the Menu key while in an input field, to bring up the context menu, press N for notes, the first letter of the notes folder, and choose a note. All without touching the mouse
@luetage said in Friday poll: Notes:
If you don't and cannot store your passwords in there then encryption you mention is not sufficient.
@iqaluit Your notes are stored fully encrypted on the Vivaldi servers. If you need local encryption, encrypt your hard drive.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@iqaluit I can’t follow your train of thought. Why would you store passwords in a note? The Vivaldi browser is not a password manager, there are many dedicated apps available built for this purpose.
@luetage The level of encryption and privacy level is what was referred here - not the functionality or purpose. Notes are good for simple notes but Vivaldi is already improving it with markdown etc. That means ressources are already being invested. As a user I like that and expect and wish more. What is wrong with that?!
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@iqaluit Why store logins there?
The clipboard of Vivaldi/Chromium core is not safe for this.
@DoctorG That is correct.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Normal use them and formatting according to what i need on the moment.
One improvement would be to be able to use the full width of the screen when viewing in a tab, i don't understand why the width is currently limited.
I use them as a mix of all, writing notes with/without Markdown, add/past content from the context menu, making lists, etc..
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
I am starting to use Notes from my phone, but I can’t figure out Markdown on it yet (I love Markdown, I use it everywhere). So for now, no formatting until I get Markdown notes on iOS version.
paul1149 Supporters
Notes are very useful to me because they sync well to my Android.
I do use formatting, but not by manual markdown. I use the dropdown box. I would like keyboard shortcuts in order to impose paragraph styles and to move paragraphs up and down.
Also nice would be a ToDo style paragraph with checkboxes.
BTW, your poll opens with results showing if one is not currently logged into that particular vivaldi web hierarchy.
greybeard Ambassador
I have used Notes since the beginning.
I do format but not extensively. Mostly paragraphs or point formatting.
If I decide to act on them I will copy them out to a text file or ODT file and expand on the topic there with proper formatting.
Two finger typing, you gotta pick your battles...
@greybeard, I'm also using the Eagle System for writing.
oudstand Supporters
I use Notion in a web panel to take notes because I can access the notes from all my devices, even my work laptop where I'm not logged into Vivaldi with my personal account.
