Bookmark bar drop-downs not working
-
This morning, several of the bookmark folders will not display the dropdown from the bar below them. Appears that the ones to the left of the bar work, but at a certain point moving right, they stop working. Clicking on the folder heading moves the focus to the URL/address location at the top of the window. Cleared/restarted and get the same behavior. Any thoughts?
-
@dcbuzzell Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
In fact, it seems to be exactly as I described - if I drag that folder to the right on the bar, at a certain position, the dropdown will work. The folder it supplanted will stop working.
I have 5 direct bookmarks, then 3 folders that work. After that, folders won't work but direct links will
-
@dcbuzzell said in Bookmark bar drop-downs not working:
but at a certain point moving right, they stop working.
How many folders do you have in bookmark bar?
Clicking on the folder heading moves the focus to the URL/address location at the top of the window.
What is a folder heading?
Can you create a screen recording?
-
@DoctorG Not sure how to do screen recording.
Folder heading = the name of the folder.
I replied to myself above, but my assumption was right. It seems like there is a limit - if I drag the folder to the left on the bar, it will work as expected. The folder it supplanted will no longer work. I have 5 direct links, then 3 folders that work. After that, no folders will open, but direct link/bookmarks still work.
-
so now I dragged all the folders to the far left of the bar, and they all work. I cannot move Mobile Bookmarks - seems by default it keeps it at the far right - and it will not display the dropdown. So by workaround, dragging all folders to the far left of any direct links/bookmarks on the bar, the dropdowns now work. But this isn't how it worked before. Could be a mix of folders and bookmarks.
-
I can reproduce that the address field is focused after opening a bookmark from a folder which is in the dropdown (because of bookmark bar overflow).
I reported VB-113337 "Open of bookmark from bookmark bar folder gives focus to address field" – Confirmed.
-
@DoctorG Bookmark Bar overflow - does that mean too many bookmarks?
-
@dcbuzzell I mean this as "overflow".
-
@DoctorG Gotcha. That's not the problem I'm having.
This bar allows the bookmark folders to display a dropdown. Except for Mobile bookmarks, which won't open a dropdown when selected.
If I rearrange the bar as shown below, moving the "Bookmarks" folder to the right, it will no longer display a dropdown of the bookmarks in the folder when it is selected.
Sorry if images are too small.
-
@dcbuzzell said in Bookmark bar drop-downs not working:
Except for Mobile bookmarks
That is a old issue as i remember.
If I rearrange the bar as shown below, moving the "Bookmarks" folder to the right, it will no longer display a dropdown of the bookmarks in the folder when it is selected.
"Mobile bookmarks" Do you need it?
-
@DoctorG no, I think it was there by default?
-
@dcbuzzell Seems it synced from some Mobile (iOS, Android) phone.
I do not have it, perhaps because i deleted it years ago from my phone.
If it has no content, delete the folder.
-
@DoctorG I do use Vivaldi on my phone and tablet - it doesn't give me an option to delete it.
I also thought I remembered under my user logo there was a full dropdown menu. Now it just has a few links for personal settings.
-
@dcbuzzell If you open the Vivaldi Bookmark Manager (Ctrl+B), check for folder "Mobile Bookmarks".
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88980/solved-how-to-delete-the-mobile-bookmarks-folder-in-bookmarks-bar
If it is empty, delete it on your mobile device.