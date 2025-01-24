[Bug/Feature?] Vivaldi reverts Caldav calendar events color to default at synchronization
-
Hello all,
I've a Caldav calendar at my hosting provider and I'm syncing it in Vivaldi calendar app.
It works. Nearly.
I've changed to blue the events color that is locally displayed, but at any synchronization it reverts to a default orange.
Curiously, orange is the default color for events even in the web caldav calendar so I don't know if Vivaldi is synchronizing the color too (feature) or it's just resetting the color set in the app options (bug).
Any advice is welcome.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@snertev
Hi, which provider is this?
I just test it with a Google calendar, Vivaldi sync the color set in the Google calendar, it overwrite the Vivaldi setting.
To my knowledge color is not a standard, it work for Google but not for an Outlook calendar, for example.
Please change the color in the web interface of your providers calendar, it should change in Vivaldi at the next update.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in [Bug/Feature?] Vivaldi reverts Caldav calendar events color to default at synchronization:
@snertev
Hi, which provider is this?
I just test it with a Google calendar, Vivaldi sync the color set in the Google calendar, it overwrite the Vivaldi setting.
To my knowledge color is not a standard, it work for Google but not for an Outlook calendar, for example.
Please change the color in the web interface of your providers calendar, it should change in Vivaldi at the next update.
Cheers, mib
So, it's a feature.
Unfortunetly, there isn't an option in my hosting provider web calendar to change the events color.
Is there any way to override it locally, via CSS mods or anything like that?