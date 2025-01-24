Hello all,

I've a Caldav calendar at my hosting provider and I'm syncing it in Vivaldi calendar app.

It works. Nearly.

I've changed to blue the events color that is locally displayed, but at any synchronization it reverts to a default orange.

Curiously, orange is the default color for events even in the web caldav calendar so I don't know if Vivaldi is synchronizing the color too (feature) or it's just resetting the color set in the app options (bug).

Any advice is welcome.