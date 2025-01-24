Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The side tab features are amazing, but these days I needed to have pop-up tabs with the option to pin them, can you put this in Vivaldi?
@Ruan17 what do you mean by "pop-up tabs" ?
http://iancoog.altervista.org/
--=[]=-----------------------------------------------------------------------=[]=--
Windows10 64bits - 8core i9-9900K @ 3.60GHz - 16Gb RAM - nVidia GT1030
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.