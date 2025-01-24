Device name vanished after latest upgrade to 7.1 from "Synced Tabs"
-
After updating one of my synced devices to the latest Vivaldi version 7.1 on my other devices (all desktops) under the "Synced Tabs" Icon on the upper right corner the device name is missing/empty from the list of all synced devices
Is it somehow possible to give it back a name ?
-
@vzell Had you used Vivaldi 7.1.3570.35 Snapshot before? I saw such issue while testing 7.1 versions with Sync.
I tried reset of synced data and synced again from my PCs and Smartphones, but that did not help.
I know that this is a known bug in Vivaldi bug tracker.
I fear we have to wait until a fix will be released.
-
@DoctorG No ... I used the latest stable Vivalid 7.0 on all my devices before
-
I just found the following in the changelog from 7.0 to 7.1:
[Sync] Allow changing the device name without logging out of sync (VB-111104)
The question is how to do this ?
-
@vzell Open Settings → Sync, after Sync had connected below the login name is the device and at right is a little pen icon, click the pen icon and type new device name.
-
No ... no such thing (at least in my case)
Can you send a screenshot how it looks in your case ?
-
@vzell In my previous post is a screenshot.
Do you really use Vivaldi Stable 7.1.3570.39? On which OS?
-
Not yet on the device where under the "Synced Tabs" Icon the already upgraded device is empty. There I'm still at latest stable 7.0.
But you are right at the already upgraded device (7.1) there is a pencil icon next to the device name.
-
I upgraded now a second device (out of six) to 7.1.
On both 7.1 devices, the other 7.1 device is also displayed as empty.
On a 7.0 device that has not yet been upgraded, both 7.1 devices are now empty.
-
My OS is Windows 10 btw...
-
@vzell The vanished device names are a bug in 7.1 with Sync.
No fix and workaround yet.
-
Thx for the clarification ... lets wait and hope
-
How to make a post a bug report btw ?
-
Click on v button to unhide
How to create a bug report
Please read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about
A bug’s life at Vivaldi.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
cool thx for the info .. will do tomorrow ...