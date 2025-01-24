can i download my thumbnails ?
Is there any way to download the images I have in the thumbnails? I added all of them manually, but I deleted most of them after putting them. Are they saved somewhere by any chance? Like in the files ?
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Community & Services
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rofrozz
Hi, Vivaldi stores this images in your profile folder "Default" in the folder SyncedFiles.
The files have no file extension so on Windows you cant see them as images in the Explorer, for example.
No problem on Linux: