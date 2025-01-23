iCloud Password not working properly
The iCloud Passwords should display a selector with the passwords you have saved when you are clicking in the username/mail field, but this just doesn't happen with Vivaldi, it's the only browser that is giving me this issue. It seems like it appears for a moment but just disappears so fast that you can't see them. I wonder if Vivaldi team can do anything about this to fix it? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EPIjb4MFf4
One thing quick, nothing in your problem/video is iCloud…
Have you checked in Settings to make sure that it’s set to show passwords/autofill them.
Also, why is this in extensions subforum?
@OrbitalMartian said in iCloud Passwords not working properly:
One thing quick, nothing in your problem/video is iCloud…
What do you mean with nothing in your video is iCloud? We are talking about the iCloud passwords extension not filling passwords https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/icloud-passwords/pejdijmoenmkgeppbflobdenhhabjlaj
Also, why is this in extensions subforum?
Because I thought it was related with that extension, isn't this a problem with iCloud Passwords extensions specifically?
the iCloud passwords extension
Right… This probably should have been said in the original post. This wasn’t clear, not everyone uses iCloud. I don’t know much about Extensions nor iCloud so sadly I can’t assist any further.
@OrbitalMartian Do the devs see these threads?
@v127 The Vivaldi team do see these threads occasionally. This might be an issue with the extension though but hopefully someone can help.
Even if it’s not one of the Vivaldi Team.
@v127 No, but some Sporanos (the volunteer testers) may have a iCloud Password extension on their Mac. //EDIT: Ah, i see iin your Video you have a Windows 11 PC. But i can not test as i have no iClound account.
You need to wait until someone can test it.
A bug report is existing in bug tracker:
VB-113294 "iCloud Passwords extension not displaying the saved passwords"
v127 Supporters
@DoctorG It's possible that it is my bug report. I sent one yesterday. Hoping they can check this because I love the browser