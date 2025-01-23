Weather widget having issues?
carlinhosnewstyle
Hello everyone, I have my weather widget, but the last time it was updated was at 10:16 in the morning.
It is now 15:20 in the afternoon, several hours have passed and it is not updated.
The question is, are you having problems or does it take a long time to update?
Because if it takes a long time to update, there is no advantage in having this weather widget.
Yeah, the update time for this widget is very long. And there is no option to manually update or configure the update period.
According to my observations, the widget is updated once every 6 hours, which is really long time.
@Archmrn the server updates every 6 hours so vivaldi doesn't update in less than 6 hours.
If you live in a zone where the weather changes every 15 minutes, try some other service and disable the one in Vivaldi, it's not the tool for you.
I guess more often access had to be paid.
I guess more often access had to be paid.
No, the Yr/Met.no API is open data, paid for by Norwegian tax payers - you're welcome
https://api.met.no
https://docs.api.met.no/doc/FAQ.html
https://developer.yr.no/doc/TermsOfService/
I understand Vivaldi wanting to be good netizens and not overload the servers, and caching on their own servers is of course a good idea instead of letting users refresh the data directly.
Six hours seems a bit much though, but there's probably good technical reasons.
For me it's a non-issue, I don't use the Dashboard.
EDIT: Also, answer from team member Yngve here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/807835
"...the provider of the weather data do not update the forecast more frequently than every six hours outside of Scandinavia, so it does not really make sense to update the cached copy on our servers more frequently than every 6 hours; that also reduces the possibility of overloading the providers' servers."
barbudo2005
If you live in a zone where the weather changes every 15 minutes….