Getting close to 7.1 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3580.31
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot brings us very close to the final release of Vivaldi 7.1 for Android.
@far4 said in Improvements and regression fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3580.9:
but I have noticed that my browser instantly crashes if I open a speeddial folder with nesting greater than three.
Folders I open: A>B>C>D... ou! crash!
This bug is not present on the release version.
Well, its fixed now.
mossman Ambassador
@jane-n just installed 7.1.3580.31 and the speed dial problem is fixed
oudstand Supporters
I can't change my search engine. If I go to
Settings -> Search engine -> Standard Tabit returns to the
Settingspage or closes Vivaldi completely before it even shows anything after clicking on
Standard Tab.