Space between dropdown menu items keeps getting bigger
snowcreative
A while ago, the space between items in bookmark dropdowns got larger, even with "compact menu layout" turned on — not as large as with that setting turned off, but better at least. After installing the latest update (7.1), the spacing has increased even more, even with compact menu layout turned on. What is going on?
snowcreative
OK, so turning "compact menu layout" off, and then on again (with restarts in between) fixed the problem.
Still, I would like less space between menu items, like it was several versions ago.