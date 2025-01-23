1 tab was using 6GB of RAM usage on idle
https://patchmypc.com/home-updater-release-notes
Have that page idle for about 7 hours and RAM usage is over 6GB, page has no animations, a few small images, mostly text
Win 11 24H2 Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39
derDay
yep, get the same behavior in a guest window. however, I cannot judge whether it is a badly programmed page or a problem of vivaldi
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.35 @ Win10 22H2
@derDay said in 1 tab was using 6GB of RAM usage on idle:
badly programmed page
My 5Euro bet is on this