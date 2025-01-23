Solved ABILITY TO CLOSE TAB EVEN WHEN PINNED
SamuelAdomYG
ABILITY TO CLOSE TAB EVEN WHEN PINNED
In Vivaldi, when a tab is pinned, you need to unpin before you close it which I find cumbersome. In Egde you can still right-click and just click Close tab. Kindly do same in Vivaldi. Thank you.
@SamuelAdomYG You need to enable setting in Settings → tabs → Pinned Tabs and enable Close as Othr tabs
SamuelAdomYG
@DoctorG Oh ok. Thank you very much.
Pesala Ambassador
@SamuelAdomYG Please avoid the use of Caps Lock.
