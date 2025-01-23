ABILITY TO MUTE TAB EVEN WHEN THERE IS NO AUDIO PLAYBACK
SamuelAdomYG
When using other browsers like Edge or Chrome, one can simply mute a tab right away even before any playback occurs. But the only time the mute works is when there is an audio playback which I think isnt great. The user should be allowed to mute the tab even before accessing a page with audio playback.
@SamuelAdomYG Please post for support questions at https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/2/desktop .
If you think a feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
@SamuelAdomYG Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24716/setting-to-mute-tabs-by-default Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
LLonM moved this topic from Let's talk about Vivaldi