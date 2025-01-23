Whatsapp web and Gmail web on Windows
-
wigselinux
I am using the latest release of Vivaldi and when I have a tab open with Gmail and / or Whatsapp web it works perfectly.
The problem is If I close the browser or Hibernate the PC both Whatsapp and Gmail have to be logged into again. Very irritating.
This does not happen on other browsers.
What can I do to prevent this?
I have turned Blocking off but it makes no difference.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@wigselinux said in Whatsapp web and Gmail web on Windows:
What can I do to prevent this?
Don't delete cookies on browser close.
Set Global Permissions for Cookies to Allow.
Alternatively, set exceptions to allow some sites to retain cookies.