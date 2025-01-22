Max power usage, running hot
Vivaldi is my preferred browser, but for the past month it has been unusable because of this issue. Even with only 1 tab (this forum page) open the task manager records these levels:
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 18bbc2b7565cf107af33fb827c768ebf6028cf18
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5371)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.25
Up to date, ad-block disabled; no extensions loaded. Firefox runs multiple tabs calmly.
tcltk Supporters
My configuration is :
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision f65a33f31cf51c9751da2879cd9db194264699f2
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3758)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.19
I never had this problem. But, on your side, running 13 instances is a lot for only one tab ? What are they ?
@tcltk thank-you for responding
I reopened Vivaldi with the following results:
I am not able to interpret the running instances. The longer Vivaldi is open, the more instances run and load becomes higher. At present it is fluctuating between 11 and 13 as I reply to your post.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@zleonska In Task Manager, enable the PID column.
Find the PID(s) using the CPU.
Compare to internal task manager in Vivaldi with Shift+ESC or Tools > Task Manager.
Sort by CPU column.
Also:
- Have you enabled the Mail/RSS client? Check Settings > Mail/RSS/Calendar
- Are you using Hardware acceleration? Check Settings > Webpages.
Also post full output of Help > About here.