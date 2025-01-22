Vivaldi Stable and Snapshot At Once
OrbitalMartian
Hi folks, is it possible to have both the Stable build and the Testflight Snapshot installed at the same time.
Will this cause any unforeseen issues.
mathieulefrancois
It won't cause any issues, they're two separate apps on your phone.
OrbitalMartian
Thanks, I’ll give it a go I didn’t want to do it and then it catastrophically break something (wow, didn’t even know I could spell catastrophically XD).