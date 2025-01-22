Vivaldi 7.1 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3570.35/36
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Today’s snapshot is the second release candidate for 7.1 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Second
-
@olli Thörrrdd!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
The Firth of Forth!
-
@olli You will be now Olli II Emperor of Browseria
SCNR
-
Pesala Ambassador
VB-112536 Status Bar Clock Always Displays Timer Name
-
-
7th updated
-
@Kocho Perhaps on some Monday, Monday
-
A nice surprise, a midweek snapshot!
-
We are ready!
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
If you are on Linux and use the "Snap" (as in Canonical Snapcraft) packages, you can now upgrade to this release candidate with the following command
sudo snap refresh --candidate vivaldi
-
Got a crash using keyboard shortcut for new window
Error: removeListener() in c was called on a listener that was not previously added. Use ensureRemovedListener() if this was intentional. at c.removeListener (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:140139) at c6.componentWillUnmount (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:2027700) at lp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:547738) at Mp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:546829) at lp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:547026) at Mp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:546829) at lp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:547026) at Mp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:546829) at lp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:547026) at Mp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:546829)
on macOS with this rc2 build, 100% crash rate, also GUI of the message is messed up
only have 1 extension installed, and it has never caused a crash before
No crash if new window via menu option