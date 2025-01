If I remove email folder from server, Vivaldi Mail starts to throw an error every time it checks for new messages - "mailbox doesn't exist".

If I remove email folder through Vivaldi Mail, it informs me that removal was completed and nothing happens. The folder is still there.

As a side note - I also can't delete a bunch of messages that linger forever in Trash.

No other client (that I know of) has problems like this.