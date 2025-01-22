Improvements and regression fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3580.9
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Today’s Snapshot comes with updates to the new Speed Dial dialog and a fix for a media bug.
[UI] Ugly scrollbar while swiping between pages on Speed Dial and Tab Switcher (VAB-10651)
So now there is no scrollbar in the tab switcher at all?!
How can I now see where I'm when there are dozens or hundreds of tabs open?
I'm getting crashes while typing in address bar with sync inactive even after logging to sync every day.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@3dvs
I've tried, but have not been able to make the app crash myself. Please file a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ describing the issue and steps to trigger the crash in detail.
Let me know the bug number so I could follow up.
@jane-n so I reinstalled . For some reasons I got
23 tabs back automatically after I cleared app data and synced.
Why do we have same icon for desktop mode and reader view? Its confusing when reader button added to bar in V menu.
[BUG] blank placeholder if reader view moved to bar in V menu. Edit : when page supports reader view.
StayAtHome
Crashes constantly after syncing had been finished, and have got my speed dials.
Bad regression in this build: browser crashes immediately if started with the start page open. If started with a given page, OK but trying to click on the "plus" to open new tab crashes browser again.
Android 14, Galaxy Tab S8. Start page has lot of bookmarks, also nested.
@StayAtHome I found that it's to do with speed dial being medium or large. (Something to do with showing thumbnails instead of favicons?)
The only way I could get it to stop crashing on startup - besides clearing all data and logging in to sync again - is to long-press the Vivaldi icon in Android, select open private tab (because it doesn't show speed dial), then go to settings and change speed dial size to small.
@AndreyL Yes .. not much fun when I wake up during the night and just wanted to do some browsing to go back to sleep. Had to spend half an hour fixing Vivaldi instead!
@mossman reported bug: VAB-10701