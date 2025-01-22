I'm using Vivaldi for my email in my Gmail accounts. I run Vivaldi in Linux (TUXEDO OS).

When I create a label for an email, how do I later do a search for that label? Surely it's possible to do this, but I haven't found a way to do it.

EDIT: I found the labels folder in the Mail Panel. However, how can I search for an email having more than one label? Or search for either one or another label? Or search for label A and not label B?