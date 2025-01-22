How to search for a combination of labels?
I'm using Vivaldi for my email in my Gmail accounts. I run Vivaldi in Linux (TUXEDO OS).
When I create a label for an email, how do I later do a search for that label? Surely it's possible to do this, but I haven't found a way to do it.
EDIT: I found the labels folder in the Mail Panel. However, how can I search for an email having more than one label? Or search for either one or another label? Or search for label A and not label B?
Pesala Ambassador
@Affabile Select the folder for one label, sort the list by the column label by clicking on the column header.
@Pesala Thanks for the suggestion. However, I don't see anything in my email like your example, that is anything with the word "Labels" above the list of labels.
Pesala Ambassador
@Affabile Right-click on the column headers to choose the columns to be displayed.
@Pesala In your example, say, I have emails with labels apples bananas and cherries. One set of emails has all three labels, another has only apples and another has apples and bananas. Can I do a search for labels so that I could find all emails that have only apples and bananas labels (but not also cherries)?
Pesala Ambassador
@Affabile As far as I know, there is no AND/OR filtering.
If you choose the apples label folder, and sort by the label column, all those with the cherries label will listed after those with the bananas label, but before those with only the apples label, so it will be easy to ignore all messages with the apples and cherries labels.
yojimbo274064400
there is a feature request for this but it has not received many votes, see here Add Email Filter by Flag & Label | Vivaldi Forum
@yojimbo274064400 Thank you for mentioning this. It's a deal breaker for me that I cannot do searches by label. I'm trying to keep a flat email structure rather than many folders. Labels (or say, tags) would be useful provided I could search for them properly.
Vivaldi Mail is very good and I like that it's integrated in the browser, but it needs some improvement.
@Affabile it's constantly improved, and concerning labels we just got a new labeling dialog. You may be interested in this feature wish
@WildEnte I totally agree with the feature wish. I just hope that they would also add the ability to search for labels in a flexible way as I indicated in a previous posting, because sometimes a single label doesn't fit all use-cases and one may need more than one label in order to refine the search. In this case you may want to search for example for label A + B, but not C (as well as other permutations).