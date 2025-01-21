Message Delivery Failure
I have someone who cannot successfully send messages to me. She can receive emails from me. I also have no problems receiving emails from others at the same domain. She is using Outlook. Below is the error message she gets on her end:
iqaluit
@mw1025 Honestly I would suspect outlook first and then question if vivaldi webmail is activated for mw1025
edwardp
@mw1025 Go to the bottom of this Vivaldi Help page and send Vivaldi a message. Provide as much information as possible. Including the above graphic showing the error received on the other end, would also help and Vivaldi will look into it.