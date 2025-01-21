Prevent a tab from hibernating
RandomOxen
This is for Arch Linux
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 18bbc2b7565cf107af33fb827c768ebf6028cf18
I generally want to hibernate tabs, but I have a few tabs that I would prefer did not hibernate.
I can prevent hibernation by pinning them, but pinning has other effects that I don't want.
Is there another method to avoid hibernation of a few tabs?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RandomOxen Hi, this is in the Chromium settings, not implemented in the Vivaldi UI yet:
chrome://settings/performance
"Always keep these sites active"
I recommend you bookmark that page, or add it to a web panel for easier access.
RandomOxen
@Pathduck said in Prevent a tab from hibernating:
chrome://settings/performance
That looks like exactly what I want.
Thanks