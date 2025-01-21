Confluence inline comment pop-up not working on Vivaldi
-
I've been running Vivaldi (currently on 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)) on Oracle Linux (currently on v9.5) for years. Confluence has a feature where you highlight text in a document and a pop-up appears letting you create an inline comment or JIRA issue. When I highlight text in Confluence, I get no pop-up when using Vivaldi yet it works on Chrome. I looked at the 'Privacy and Security' settings, as well as all the other settings, but I don't see anything related to this. I logged out/in of Confluence and re-started Vivaldi to no avail. Any suggestions?
Thanks
-
There must be something else going on. The document has a table of contents that is completely missing when browsing on Vivaldi. Memory issue?
-
I see a bunch of DEPRECATED errors in the console and 152 copies of this message: Chrome is moving towards a new experience that allows users to choose to browse without third-party cookies.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@dmocek You'll probably have to share a link to such a page, otherwise it's impossible for anyone else to test.
Other than that, the only advice I can give is:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I was able to find an open test Confluence, and was able to add comments.
I get this:
And get comments: