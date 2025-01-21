Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Add an option to have the second-level tab bar have a different style to the main one - i.e. with vertical tabs, the second-level tab bar would be horizontal, and vice versa.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.