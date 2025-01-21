Vivaldi freezes when trying to download an image
-
Ever since version 7, this weird issue happens when I download an image, the responsiveness of the browser stops, it freezes. Only when the download is complete then I can click stuff.
Did anyone else experience this as well?
-
@Serpher Never has dusch issue.
Please, can you give a image to download to see such issue?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/