Minimize tab
Hello,
It seems pretty straightforward, but I have tries the help and searched the forum without success.
I would like to minimize tab and also to associated a new mouse gesture to ie (down, left). It seems this is impossible. There only minimize (window) available. I think I have a jerk reaction from the good old Opera 12 days...
Any help?
Thanks
Pesala Ambassador
@FCalderoni The command to minimise the active tab does not exist yet.
Try Settings, Tabs, Tab Features:Minimize Active Tab
@FCalderoni Hi, it might help to identify exactly what why you want to minimize the tab?
If you want it to show an empty window with just a tab switcher like Opera12, that's not possible.
But, if you want to minimize and select the last active tab, you could assign a custom shortcut to "previous tab (recent)", which achieves much the same effect
@Pesala Thanks, I like the click to go back to previous tab option... but I would like to just minimize it!
@LonM Thanks! True, it is nearly the same but not just quite
@FCalderoni said in Minimize tab:
but I would like to just minimize it!
Not implemented in Vivaldi UI.
I had not found a internal feature request.
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.