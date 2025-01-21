Double clicks on lol dodge game opens a new tab
-
arthurmelos
I'm not sure why but when I click fast enough while playing the lol dodge game on Vivaldi it makes a new layer to open. Do anyone know why is this happening or a possible reason for that and how can I fix that, I mean uneableing it.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@arthurmelos Hi, what is this "lol dodge game"?
-
@arthurmelos Does this game make use of the right mouse button? That might be a mouse gesture. You can disable mouse gestures in settings > mouse > allow gestures