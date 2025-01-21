'Verifying ...' - only for the first account checked server connection?
Shoham Supporters
In Mail Settings:
When verifying servers in account setup (by moving from 'Identity' tab to 'Servers') - the first one checked goes through a verification exchange with the remote server (Verifying ...) while subsequently, any other account selected (while in 'Server' tab, or even if switching back to Identity and then again to Servers), is showing 'Verified' without seemingly performing a verification.
Does this mean that verifying one automatically triggers verification of all - or is it a bug?
yojimbo274064400
Seeing same incorrect behaviour. Consider raising a bug report here, Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser, and posting the VB reference back here.
FWIW workaround to trigger verification process for another email account is to navigate away from Mail, i.e. select Calendar and then Mail, before selecting account's Servers tab.
Shoham Supporters
FWIW workaround to trigger verification process for another email account is to navigate away from Mail, i.e. select Calendar and then Mail, before selecting account's Servers tab.
VB-113220