Update to malwaredomainlist.com breaks a lot of sites
Recent update breaks a lot of sites, including this very forum. Removing this source resolves the issue. Check on both 7.0 and 7.1 versions
(think I was wrong that it's the default, so nothing to do with Vivaldi)
Pathduck
@eugenesv Hi, never heard of this list. I don't think it's one of the defaults.
Do you have a link to this list?
@Pathduck it was suggested here for example
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/58283/add-malware-and-site-blocker-to-vivaldi/16?_=1737447195656
Oh, sorry, I checked with another Vivaldi install which I thought was "clean", but apparently some settings remained there as well, so this has nothing to do with the browser
@eugenesv Please give us source URL to the list and had you added as tracker or ad block list?
the source url is in the title
@eugenesv That is not a source URL, it is a domain!
How to get list URL:
- Open Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Ad Blocking → Manage Sources
- hover the list name of Malwaredomainlist
- open context menu → Copy List Origin
That domain IS the source URL obtained via the method you've described (only removed
http://www)!
http://www.malwaredomainlist.com/
@eugenesv No, you can not use a regular website as a source for a block list! That causes issues as the website has no data for a blocklist.
@eugenesv said in Update to malwaredomainlist.com breaks a lot of sites:
Is not valid anymore and domain has expired.