setup.exe writing to Vivaldi Temp?
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 / Windows 10
For the last week or two, several times a day, Vivaldi's setup.exe has been triggering Windows Security controlled folder access for Vivaldi Temp.
An example (my abbreviation): "Controlled folder access has blocked setup.exe. Protected folder: Vivaldi\Temp\source5440_1751625313".
That "source..." file is an actual example, it's different every time.
Do you have any idea what setup.exe is doing, or trying to do?
Thanks!
@MikeTFB setup.exe ist the Vivaldi installer and it downloads/updates to newest browser version.