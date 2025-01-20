Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 / Windows 10

For the last week or two, several times a day, Vivaldi's setup.exe has been triggering Windows Security controlled folder access for Vivaldi Temp.

An example (my abbreviation): "Controlled folder access has blocked setup.exe. Protected folder: Vivaldi\Temp\source5440_1751625313".

That "source..." file is an actual example, it's different every time.

Do you have any idea what setup.exe is doing, or trying to do?

Thanks!