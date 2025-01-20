Unsolved some rocker gestures is not working
this gesture is not working for me,
but other mouse gesture is ok
Pesala Ambassador
@look90 Confirmed
Not a new issue: Open Link in a New Tab rocker gestures not working
@Pesala
im using
7.1.3570.30 (Official Build) (64-bit)
so when they are gonna fix it?
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala said in some rocker gestures is not working:
Open Link in a New Tab rocker gestures
Is this bug report:
VB-90961 "Open link in new/background tab with Rocker Gesture doesn't work" – Confirmed, no dev assigned.
I updated tracker for 7.0 Stable and 7.1 Snapshot.
Pesala Ambassador
@look90 From the bug number I can tell that this bug report is nearly two and a half years old.
It is not urgent to fix it, because one could always use a regular mouse gesture. I use:
- GestureUp = Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link)
- GestureDown = Open Link in Background Tab (Over a Link)
One can also use Shift+Click and Ctrl+Click, respectively.