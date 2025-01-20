Vivaldi Privacy & Security Protection - Fingerprinting .
My goal is to have Vivaldi as secure as possible .Protect privacy as much as possible.
I wonder if there is anything else in setting to set up to change fingerprinting to unique instead of nearly-unique :
https://coveryourtracks.eff.org/
I have had it unique some time ago but now are nearly . I do not know why .Maybe I have change something in settings and now do not remember what.
@nonino See about extension https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/806501
Thank you . I will try it .