Vivaldi crashes when clicking the "lock" icon
My Vivaldi for Linux crashes whenever I click on a web page's lock icon.
<REDACTED> ~ > vivaldi [41316:41316:0120/112551.634221:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [41316:41342:0120/112553.721334:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [41362:41362:0120/112558.901762:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times! [41316:41316:0120/112601.819374:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - imap, <REDACTED> [41362:41362:0120/112602.992216:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times! [41362:41362:0120/112607.752130:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 3 times! [41316:41316:0120/112615.036659:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - imap, <REDACTED> (1) [41316:41342:0120/112617.159239:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [41316:41316:0120/112626.672292:FATAL:check.cc(361)] Check failed: false. NOTREACHED log messages are omitted in official builds. Sorry! [0120/112626.681377:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/112626.681466:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/112626.682266:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/112626.682973:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/112626.685733:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/112626.685790:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/112626.686555:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/112626.687071:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/112626.687212:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/112626.687573:ERROR:process_memory_range.cc(75)] read out of range [0120/112626.687753:ERROR:process_memory_range.cc(75)] read out of range [0120/112626.698217:ERROR:process_memory_range.cc(75)] read out of range [0120/112626.698225:ERROR:process_memory_range.cc(75)] read out of range [0120/112626.698472:ERROR:process_memory_range.cc(75)] read out of range [0120/112626.698475:ERROR:process_memory_range.cc(75)] read out of range [0120/112626.701187:ERROR:directory_reader_posix.cc(43)] opendir /home/<REDACTED>/.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/attachments/0f3c7bcc-5576-46ae-8f6a-54b252b0670e: No such file or directory (2) fish: Job 1, 'vivaldi' terminated by signal SIGTRAP (Trace or breakpoint trap)
vivaldi://about:
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 18bbc2b7565cf107af33fb827c768ebf6028cf18 OS Linux JavaScript V8 13.0.245.25 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/<REDACTED>/.config/vivaldi/Default
This has been happening for the last couple of versions.
I'm on Fedora 41 KDE.
Any suggestions?
@bovender Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Thanks for the hint.
Indeed, it does not crash with a clean guest profile.
However, it still crashes dispite the following:
- Disabled all extensions.
- Disabled hardware acclereation.
- Deleted all browsing data of all time.
- Reset all settings to their defaults (except search engine settings, it would be a pity to lose them)