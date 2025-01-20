I don't seem to be able to edit Google Docs and Sheets in Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (arm64). All menu items and toolbar are greyed out. I have permissions for the documents in question, and am logging in under the correct account.

I was successful in fixing once by removing related cookies but the problem has returned and removing the cookies doesn't work this time. Other apps work fine, and Docs and Sheets work OK in, eg, Firefox.

I'd appreciate any help.