danielmendesbr
Android: how to open a tab inside stack
Hi there,
While inside a page within a stack, if I clock on a link and select "open in new tab" the opened tab is always outside the stack.
Is this something I can configure so it opens inside the stack? Looked through help and forums and did not find it.
Thank you,
Daniel
@danielmendesbr I'm sorry - I just had to try "open in new tab stack", which to me didn't make much sense but worked