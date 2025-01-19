Close other folders in bookmarks
Is it possible to have bookmarks automatically close other folders when you open a different folder? It appears that all folders remain open until you click them closed. Very distracting.
Pesala Ambassador
@Michael100 No, but shortcut
\is useful to collapse all folders.
Use Left/Right Cursor keys to collapse/expand individual folders.
@Pesala Thanks for your answer. How do I make that shortcut \ (which keys to press, where do I put it). Yes, I really am that dumb.
Pesala Ambassador
@Michael100 You don’t need to put it anywhere. It is the default for the Bookmarks Panel.
@Pesala Ah - I see. Thanks for your patience.