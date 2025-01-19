Additional bottom bar appearing, how to remove
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-v66KeehF8CcDKLEPIL_HkTwj4mPPign/view?usp=drivesdk
Please see image at link. The top row with corner buttons just appeared about an hour ago. I have auto-update off. I didn't change any settings. This takes up real estate. I actually use the bottom bar but I want rid of this new addition. Please tell me how to disable it.
@mechers Turn off Enable Tab Stacking in Settings > Tabs.
@yeswap Well, that's weird. I must've butt-enabled it. Thank you, problem resolved.