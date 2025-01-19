Play.pl | Won't Open
It's look like probably I have the same problem as @micheledit :
I can not open this web page in Vivaldi :
https://www.play.pl/play24
... but I can open it in Anonymous mode .
Do you know if this is the same problem like @micheledit had :
the tracker and add blocker on ?
I really would like to not switch off this shield for privacy protection .
edwardp
@nonino I tested that URL in both Vivaldi Stable and Snapshot on Android 10 in both regular and Private tabs. The page successfully loaded in each time. Although with Snapshot, the site prompted me to accept cookies, where using Stable it did not.
Likewise. Opens normally on the latest snap and release, despite a bunch of connected adbock lists.
A10, armv7.
Thank you guys for your advises .
I just came back to the forum to read all you have mentioned.
Before that I have change for privacy protection a search engine in Vivaldi browser for Startpage .Till now I have had Duck Duck Go .
Now when I have just tried again to open the page I couldn't open before it is opening !
Interesting. I do not know why it has happened but if it works then I am fine with it and do not need to do anything more .