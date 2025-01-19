Solved Vivaldi refuses to update ("Fixed...")
User Error: Re-ran the installer as "Administrator" and that worked....
Vivaldi states that there is an update available. Multiple attempts to update, over multiple days, always end with an error message - even after receiving msg along lines of "Close Vivaldi and Install?"
Gave up trying to update from within the app, and instead visited the website and downloaded "Vivaldi.7.0.3495.29.x64.exe", then closed Vivaldi and ran the exe: that also failed.
Ideas?
ModEdit: </> Solution
@RDKist I had a similar issue last week, the installer always claiming Vivaldi was still running. Then Tuesday night my system installed an update of some kind, and after that Vivaldi installed without issue. No clue, sorry.
