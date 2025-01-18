Tabs: "Enable Horizontal Scrolling" poor description
-
Ten minutes of searching to figure out how to get skinny tabs in a new profile.
When I'm working in a Tab Stack, I want to see how many tabs there are, and it's really annoying when I (mouse-wheel, scroll) from the last tab in the current stack to a completely unrelated stack, because it's impossible to know when I've reach the last tab of the current stack. ... and please please, we need a place to configure Global settings that will apply to all profiles unless overridden within specific profile. I have 25+ profiles, and create new profile regularly, and it's a Royal PITA adjusting new profiles.