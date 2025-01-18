Synchronization problem
Pyrlandia7
I don't know if this is a bug, but i'm having a sync problem. For a week everything is fine, and on the eighth day i can be logged out of my accound a have to log back into my account. I make no secret of the fact that this is annoying.
Ho,
Read here.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104303/inactive-synchronisation-every-two-days-on-android
If in your case is at 8 days, review whether you keep Vivaldi Open/Hibernated and you close or reboot on that 8th day.
