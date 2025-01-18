Header and Footer Turning from Grey to Red?
LorenAmelang
What does it mean when the gray header and footer turn bright red?
Recently on my iPhone I've seen some pages turn the header and footer, which are usually medium gray, to bright red:
I couldn't guess any reason why some pages did this, and others in the same session, did not.
Is this trying to tell me something?
yojimbo274064400
Select the Vivaldi icon located next to address / location field and then:
- select Settings
- select Appearance & Themes
- turn off Inherit Accent color from page
LorenAmelang
Thanks! That explains the mystery...