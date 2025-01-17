Annoying QR when wanting to access synced tabs
larsburkhardt76
Hello, I have the following problem:
I installed Vivaldi on my new PC, Sync is activated and it works.
But:
When I want to access my synced tabs (cloud icon down left), I only get the QR code for installing the mobile app - I already installed the Android version a long time ago ... I can't access any tabs and this annoying QR-Code and hint won't go away. Works fine on every other PC.
Screenshot:
How to solve this?
Thanks
Lars
luetage Supporters Soprano
@larsburkhardt76 If sync is connected it should show your other devices, otherwise the cloud icon in the tab bar will give you the option to create an account, or to log in to an existing sync account. I have never seen the QR‐Code popup.
@larsburkhardt76 You see synced tabs if you have other devices connected over Sync. If not the QR code popup comes up on Vivaldi for Desktop.
larsburkhardt76
@DoctorG yes I know - I have four devices connected with sync. This behaviour happens the first time (on my new device), on every other device everything works fine and I see the tabs from the other devices.
larsburkhardt76
But simple solution: I disconnected my sync, restarted Vivaldi, and connected again. Works now with hiccups.