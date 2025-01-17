Friday poll: Vivaldi Calendar
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hello everyone!
Speaking of weekdays. This week's poll is about the Vivaldi Calendar.
We're curious to see, whether you have your events in the local calendar and thus accessible only on your computer or synced across devices using an online calendar. And whether you've added web calendars with, for example, your country's national holidays to the Vivaldi Calendar.
As always, cast your vote on vivaldi.net.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
For me, it is a great convenience to have a browser that includes a calendar, e-mail and feeds. Yes, the Vivaldi browser is very unique.
-
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@stardepp Exactly... I know sometimes I test other browsers and even though some features are cool, I can never even consider using them as they're missing these key features that Vivaldi offers.