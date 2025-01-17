Remove Address Bar suggestions – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3576.4
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This update introduces a new option for the Address Bar drop down menu and a collection of other small changes.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Crazy first again
-
crashes a couple times while typing in address bar. Update : not everytime.
Edit: maybe after sync popup appeared and i clicked enable sync. Update : this one is for sure
Maybe address bar typing coincided with sync related thing in background.
-
Confirmed imo. Yesterday I signed to sync. Now its inactive again and while typing into address, crashing constantly .
-
Melissa000 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
@3dvs: The newly installed stable version also does not sync. But on other devices, previously installed and updated, syncing is active.