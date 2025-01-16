Trouble with settings
nardismiles
I have vivaldi installed under ubuntu 24.04. The settings system doesn't seem to work. I can't get a text search box next to the standard url box. I absolutely can't get rid of Bing. I have set Google as my default search engine, and I have removed bing from the list of search engines. It's still the first thing to come up when I search using the standard url field. Any help or explanation would be appreciated
@nardismiles
In Address Bar hover the Reload button
Open context menu
Select Customise Toolbar…
In Toolbar Editor drag the entry Search Field to the place in address bar at right of address field
Confirm with Done
nardismiles
@DoctorG
Thanks. That worked.