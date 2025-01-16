User Profiles
Workspaces are great - but it would be more powerful if each workspace could have a different profile. For example - I have my personal email and my business - even though I have a personal workspace - Gmail profile will default to whatever one I used previously. If the workspaces were more segregated - almost like different browser instances - I could be signed into my personal things in one workspace and business things in the other - and the two workspaces would not affect each other the way they do now.
Pesala Ambassador
@tklaber Please vote for the existing request:
