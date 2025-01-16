Theme changes color, based on website?
SirMatthewKBE
I hope this is the right category. For some reason, the theme I've chosen changes color (at least on the top bar) depending on what site I visit. I have my theme color set to soft pink. Is there a way I can stop this from happening? I'm VERY new to Vivaldi, and while I DO LOVE this browser, I haven't figured out how to fix this one little vexing issue.
Thanks for any help!
@SirMatthewKBE Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Change your theme's "Accent from page" setting.
I recommend you create a new copy of the current theme instead of changing settings in one of the default themes as it will be overwritten on updates sometimes.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/browser-themes/